Bhumi Pednekar blooms in gold studded Manish Malhotra saree, see photos

Bhumi Pednekar recently set hearts aflutter with a jaw-dropping photoshoot that was nothing short of a style symphony! The diva was an absolute vision in a show-stopping Manish Malhotra ensemble. Rocking a sleek black ghaghra paired with a sizzling gold sequinned bikini blouse, Bhumi didn’t just flaunt fashion; she owned it, revealing a physique that could make anyone hit the gym ASAP.

But hold your breath, because the glam factor didn’t stop there. Enter an intricately embroidered six yard, adding a generous dose of sparkle and glam to the already dazzling affair. Bhumi’s flawless makeup and a chic bun hairstyle, with a few loose strands casually framing her face, brought the perfect blend of grace and trendiness to the scene.

The actress sharing the photos on her gram wrote, “Nari in a sundar saree’

Now, let’s talk accessories – because no superstar look is complete without them. Bhumi Pednekar took it up a notch with a jaw-dropping statement choker, decked out in large stones that screamed ‘bold and beautiful.’ This fashion masterpiece was more than just an outfit; it was a work of art.

Every detail, from the carefully chosen ensemble to the exquisite accessories, wove together to create a breathtaking saga of style. Bhumi Pednekar didn’t just dazzle; she left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape, making us all wish we could raid her wardrobe!