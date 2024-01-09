Bhumi Pednekar breaks ‘body stereotypes’ as she flaunts ripped abs in sheer saree

Bhumi Pednekar recently turned heads and broke traditional norms as she flaunted her ripped abs in a sheer white saree. The actress, known for her bold and stunning fashion choices, once again left everyone in awe with her unique take on the classic white saree.

The silk white saree featured gorgeous ruffles at the bottom, adding a touch of drama to the ensemble. Bhumi paired it with a super embellished and sequined square neck blouse, elevating the glamour quotient. Her choice of attire showcased a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary fashion.

Completing the look, Bhumi opted for a long sleek hairdo, sleek eyebrows, and smokey, gorgeous eyes with nude lips. The attention to detail in her makeup enhanced her overall appeal, adding to the bold and modern vibe of the outfit. To accessorize, the diva adorned a stylish choker neckpiece, adding a hint of edginess to the look.

Have a look at Bhumi’s stunning look in the white masterpiece:

What truly caught everyone’s attention was Bhumi Pednekar confidently flaunting her ripped abs in this saree avatar. Her daring choice challenges stereotypes, proving that traditional attire can be effortlessly paired with an athletic physique. Bhumi’s appearance not only sets fashion goals but also serves as an inspiration for those embracing their unique style while celebrating their body confidently.

Slay the athlete way, ladies!