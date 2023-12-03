Bhumi Pednekar Goes Bold In Golden Pantsuit, Serves ‘Bossy’ Goals

Bhumi Pednekar, the undisputed queen of sass, loves to rule with her fashion choices wherever she goes. She grabs everyone’s attention in a sparkling golden glam in the latest appearance. With her hot and spicy look, the Thank You For Coming actress has left us gushing. Let’s have a closer look below.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Golden Glam

Wow, wow, and how so wow! Bhumi Pednekar’s glam outfit choice is just another example of perfection. The diva opts for a silky gold pantsuit from the fashion house Fendi. The jaw-dropping plunging blazer with the bold collar accentuating her cl*avage looks super sexy. She pairs this out-of-the-box blazer with the matching golden pants. With sparkling glam in the golden pantsuit, Bhumi Pednekar serves ‘bossy’ goals.

What elevates her bold avatar is the bold makeup. Bhumi Pednekar opts for bold black winged eyeliner with golden smokey eye shadow. At the same time, the shiny cheeks and glossy lips give her a glamorous touch. With the open hairstyle with curls at the edges, she looks wow. With the golden earrings, she completes her glam. She elevates her charm with the golden chain in her name, ‘Bhumi,’ and an evil eye chain.

Throughout the photos, Bhumi showcases her bold and stunning glam in her striking poses.

Did you like Bhumi Pednekar’s bossy look? Drop your views in the comments box below.