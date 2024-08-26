Bhumi Pednekar Is Getting More Sultry In Monsoon And Enjoys The Playful Wind In White Saree

Monsoon weather brings refreshment to not only nature but all the Humans, birds, and animals enjoy the weather, and the playful wind adds extra happiness to the day, so how can someone keep oneself away from that? Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar also cannot resist but expresses her love for monsoons on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar is a well-known actress in the Bollywood industry who is busy filming her upcoming film Daldal. Apart from acting, the actress is an avid social media user who shares updates on her films, traveling glimpses, and fashion posts. Today, Bhumi Pednekar again captures our hearts in her stunning ethnic fashion, which perfectly complements the sultry monsoon atmosphere. Please take a look at her look below!

Bhumi Pednekar’s Sultry Look In White Saree-

Taking to her Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar shared her stunning look in a stunning ethnic fashion. Bhumi Pednekar’s choice of attire was nothing short of mesmerizing. The outfit features a white saree adorned with delicate blue threadwork, big buttas with a small border, and a flowing sheer organza saree gracefully as she enjoyed the monsoon breeze. The outfit not only highlighted her impeccable taste but also showcased how traditional wear can be both elegant and refreshing during the monsoon season. The matching sleeveless bralette blouse with a deep neckline embraces the playful winds and adds a touch of sultriness to her look.

View Instagram Post 1: Bhumi Pednekar Is Getting More Sultry In Monsoon And Enjoys The Playful Wind In White Saree

Bhumi Pednekar’s Hairstyle And Makeup

Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning as she styles her look in a middle-partition straight-open hairstyle. The actress opts for a classy makeup look with shimmery eyelids, black glittery lashes, and bold maroon matte lips, giving her monsoon fashion a glam look. The diva completes her look with minimal accessories like silver and diamond layered necklaces, matching earrings, and a ring, allowing the saree to be the centerpiece of her outfit. In the ethnic look, Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her graceful ada with her mesmerizing smile and classic beauty in a monsoon season.

As soon as Bhumi Pednekar shared her glam post on Instagram, Neena Gupta turned to her post and praised her classy look, she wrote, “Beautiful.”

