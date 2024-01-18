Bhumi Pednekar Oozes Oomph In Dual-color Simple Lehenga, See Here

The charming Bhumi Pednekar recently broke the traditional norms as she showcased her striking abs in a dual-color lehenga. The Dum Laga K Haisha actress is known for her bold and exquisite fashion sense. Whether I’m ethnic or western, she has the knack to pull every look to perfection gracefully. And once again, she left everyone in awe with her unique take on the classic dual-color lehenga. Let’s take a look below.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Dual Color Lehenga Glam

The stunning actress wore a bronze silk low neckline blouse accentuating her collarbones and shoulder. She pairs her look with the white and brown tie-dye printed lehenga skirt featuring shiny golden lace. The stunning embroidered dupatta rolled around her hands gives her a royal appearance. The stunning outfit enhances Bhumi Pednekar’s picturesque abs and curvy figure, oozing oomph with her glamour.

What makes Bhumi capture our attention is her styling sense. The actress opts for a bronze gold choker with matching earrings and bangles. The perfect syncing of her outfit and accessories creates a wow moment. The shiny gold eye shadow with winged eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes. Her rosy cheeks give her a girly vibe, while the glossy maroon lips look sexy! The mid-part open hairstyle looks captivating. With the black bindi on her forehead, she completes her desi-ness. In the video, Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her glam and picturesque figure.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.