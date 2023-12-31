Bhumi Pednekar turns sultry in her white fishnet bodycon dress, see photo

Bhumi Pednekar is turning up the heat and setting style goals in her latest look that’s nothing short of sultry slay. The Bollywood diva is rocking a white fishnet buttoned full-sleeved bodycon dress with absolute flair. But that’s not all – she takes it to the next level by pairing it with a sequined black bikini set, showcasing the perfect blend of glamour and allure.

Her tight, neat pulled-back ponytail adds a touch of sleek elegance, drawing attention to the details of the ensemble. Bhumi doesn’t hold back on the makeup front, opting for bold choices that complement the sultry vibes of her outfit. With this look, she’s not just flaunting a dress; she’s flaunting confidence, curves, and a whole lot of style.

Bhumi Pednekar’s fashion choices continue to leave us in awe, proving that she’s a trendsetter who knows how to make heads turn. This ensemble is not just an outfit; it’s a statement, and Bhumi is the epitome of sultry chic. Watch out, fashion world – Bhumi Pednekar is redefining glamour!

Check out photos:

The actress was last seen in the movie Thank You For Coming alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and others. With a filmography that includes hits such as “Dum Laga Ke Haisha,” “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,” Bhumi has consistently chosen projects that challenge societal norms and highlight important social issues. As she continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen presence, Bhumi Pednekar stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Hindi cinema.