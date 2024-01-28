Bhumi Pednekar visits Kamakhya temple with sister Samiksha [Photos]

Bollywood sensation Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar recently graced the sacred grounds of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, and their vibrant visit was nothing short of a visual delight.

The dynamic duo not only shares a striking resemblance but also opted for twinning in radiant yellow suits, adding an extra layer of charm to their temple excursion. Bhumi, known for her stellar performances on the big screen, generously shared a series of pictures from their spiritual journey.

In the captivating snapshots, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen receiving the auspicious red tilak on her forehead from a young devotee at the Kamakhya Temple. The actress radiates positivity and tranquility as she embraces the sacred atmosphere of the temple.

The sibling bond between Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar shines through the photographs, capturing a moment of spiritual connection and shared devotion. As they explore the Kamakhya Temple together, their twinning outfits symbolize not just a fashion statement but also a harmonious reflection of unity and familial love in the spiritual realm. Bhumi’s Instagram feed becomes a visual diary, offering fans a glimpse into the actress’s personal moments filled with cultural richness and shared experiences with her loved ones.