Birthday Special: What does Aamir Khan feel about Sai Pallavi?

Sai Pallavi is one of the finest and most admired actresses in the country in today’s time. She started her career in the South regional entertainment industry and has grown immensely there. The actress has worked very hard in her entire career and no wonder, there’s a lot to appreciate her. For the unversed, apart from the fact that Sai is a successful actress in the South regional entertainment industry, she’s also a MBBS in terms of degree. She’s incredibly knowledgeable and well, that’s why, come what may, her fans and admirers always either admire her for her acting skills or praise her for the knowledge and information that she brings to the table as an artiste. Whenever Sai Pallavi shares new snaps on social media, internet loves it and how.

Check out this viral video featuring Aamir Khan and Sai Pallavi:

While the entire country and its citizens are fans of Sai Pallavi, not many perhaps know of the fact that even Aamir Khan has liked her presence on-screen. During one of the events, when Sai Pallavi had shared kind words for Aamir Khan, Aamir too had returned the pleasantries from his end and had good things to say about Sai. He said that although he hasn’t watched any of her movies, he became her fan immediately after he saw her in one of the frames. See the full video below –

Well, hey folks, what's your opinion and feedback on this rare video? Brilliant, ain't it? We wish Sai Pallavi all the best for everything that she does in the future.