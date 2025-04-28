Aamir Khan’s Team Dismisses Fake AI Poster Linking Actor to Religious Depiction

Actor Aamir Khan’s representatives have responded strongly after a digitally created poster and teaser falsely showed him portraying Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The misleading material, circulated by a fake YouTube account imitating a well-known music label, has triggered backlash across various communities.

According to Bhaskar English, activist Pritpal Singh Baliawal filed a complaint with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), alleging that the distribution of such content was a calculated attempt to offend Sikh sentiments and disturb public peace.

In an official clarification, Aamir Khan’s spokesperson said, “The circulated poster is AI-generated and completely fake. Aamir Khan is not connected with any such project. He holds deep respect for Guru Nanak Dev Ji and would never associate with any material that disrespects religious figures. We urge people not to believe in misleading news.”

Baliawal has reportedly urged Punjab Police, cybercrime officials, and national security teams to track down those responsible. He called for immediate legal steps and asked Aamir Khan Productions to issue a public condemnation of the incident.

SGPC officials, including Chief Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, have been requested to initiate strict legal proceedings. With community emotions running high, there is a growing demand for thorough investigation and accountability.

The fake teaser, though tagged with a disclaimer stating it was created solely for entertainment purposes and had no official link to any actor or studio, has caused significant upset. The visual edits, depicting Aamir Khan in a digitally altered form resembling Guru Nanak Dev Ji, continue to draw criticism despite the disclaimer.

On the professional side, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is currently preparing for his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled for a June 20 release.