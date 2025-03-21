Aamir Khan on what irritated him in early days & how Rishi Kapoor changed his outlook

Actor Aamir Khan recently shared his thoughts on the challenges he faced during the early years of his career. He recalled feeling frustrated with the kind of roles he was offered, which were mostly youthful characters. His appearance led filmmakers to cast him in similar roles, limiting the variety of work he wanted to do.

Aamir admitted that this pattern left him unhappy, as he wished to explore different characters beyond the boyish image associated with him. He found it difficult to break out of that mold and often felt irritated about the situation.

During this phase, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor spoke to him and offered a different perspective. Rishi advised him not to be disheartened by his appearance, explaining that while it might seem like a restriction now, it would eventually work in his favor. He told Aamir that as time passed, he would come to appreciate the very thing he was frustrated about.

Reflecting on those words, Aamir acknowledged that certain aspects, such as physical appearance, are beyond an individual’s control. He realized that while people may wish to change certain things about themselves, genetics play a role that cannot be altered significantly. Over time, he understood and accepted that perspective.

His remarks provided insight into how perceptions evolve with experience and how advice from seasoned professionals can influence one’s outlook in the long run.