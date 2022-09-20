Today, we’ll look at actors who played real-life in-laws dating each other in on-screen relationships, such as Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. Actors Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn are among the best in the business. Ajay and Rani were paired in films like “Chori Chori” and “LOC Kargil.”

Kajol’s cousin, Rani Mukerji, is actually Ajay’s sister-in-law. Long before he married Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan worked with Karisma Kapoor on films like “Hum Saath Saath Hai,” in which they co-starred. The audience gave them high praise for their on-screen chemistry throughout the film.

Even today, they are still connected and bound to one another. Boney Kapoor, a producer, and Sridevi were happily married. However, her passionate on-screen chemistry with her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor was the talk of B-Town.

The performers have worked together on a number of well-known movies, including “Mr. India,” “Lamha,” “Laadla,” and “Judaai.” They continue to be regarded as one of the most well-known on-screen couples. Alongside Rani Mukerji, Uday Chopra featured in “Mujhse Dosti Karoge.” Despite the fact that Hrithik Roshan was predominantly the male lead, Uday played a supporting part in the film. Rani married Aditya Chopra, Uday’s older brother, making the actress his sister-in-law in real life. Kareena Kapoor Khan also played the movie’s lead role.

