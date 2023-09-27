Boss It Up Like Sonam Kapoor In White Pant Suit, Specs, And Classy Handbag In Milan

The style icon, Sonam Kapoor, is back with a bang, taking the fashion world to another level with her bossy look in the classy fits. With her capability to carry out jaw-dropping looks, she is known to captivate fans, and this new avatar is just the newest in the collection.

Sonam Kapoor’s Bossy Style In Pant Suit

Wow, and how! Sonam Kapoor is a gem in the fashion world. This pure white pant suit style is jaw-dropping. The plunge-neckline blacker secured with a matching belt and high-waist pants goes well together. Though it looks simple, the class is enough to keep our eyes stuck. Undoubtedly, she is bossing it up like a divine beauty.

But wait, there is more! Sonam Kapoor brings that chic look with a messy hairstyle and minimal makeup. The statement black handbag adds a statement appearance. The black specs and shiny black shoes round up her overall class.

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor is slaying with her charm. The actress made a grand appearance on the red carpet for the special event Boss in Milan.

Throughout the photoshoot, Sonam Kapoor kept it simple and flaunted her graceful style in the bossy vibes. And we couldn’t resist but praise her look. Undoubtedly, she slays wherever she goes.

