Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh Steals Hearts In Green Sharara, See How

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to become a bride, and the pre-wedding festivities have started. The actress was snapped in town last night out of Jackky Bhagnani’s house with her family. And now the diva shares some super gorgeous photos of herself in a green ensemble.

Sharing this gorgeous set of pictures, the actress captioned, “Mai koi aisa geet gaun?”, which hints that the green outfit look was for some musical pre-wedding festivities. Well, whatever may be the occasion, Rakul undeniably steals the show with her glowing green glam.

The Doctor G actress wore a green sharara, including a deep v-neckline blouse with sleeveless hands crafted with delicate mirror fabric. The matching sharara palazzo and the simple dupatta with small embellishments complete her look. Rakul keeps it simple yet classy with the green emerald choker necklace and matching stud earrings. Her open tresses with the mesmerizing kajal eyes and glossy lips steal attention effortlessly. With her striking poses, Rakul showcases her sass and traditional charm elegantly.

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani on 21st February in Goa, as per reports. And we cant wait for the same.

