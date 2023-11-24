Celebration Galore: Salman Khan honours father Salim Khan as “Tiger”, Katrina Kaif revels in family birthday bash

Bollywood witnessed dual birthday festivities recently. Superstar Salman Khan marked a special day by celebrating his father Salim Khan’s birthday, sharing a touching message and a candid picture that resonated with the affection between father and son. Meanwhile, actress Katrina Kaif opened a window into her family festivities, commemorating the birthday of her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal, with a cheerful gathering featuring her husband Vicky Kaushal and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal.

