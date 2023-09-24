Check how Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Jacqueliene Fernandez are beating traditional glam in salwar suits

Move with traditional glam because Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Jacqueliene Fernandez are here to show us how to slay the salwar suit game like never before! These Bollywood divas are rewriting the fashion rules and proving that salwar suits aren’t just for the ‘desi’ occasions; they’re the epitome of style and versatility.

But hey, don’t let them have all the fun! You too can revamp your ethnic wardrobe and add some oomph to your style. How, you ask? Well, start with experimenting with cuts and silhouettes – think high-low kurtas, peplum tops, and cape-style salwars. Play with vibrant colours and intricate embroidery to make a statement. Accessorize with chunky earrings or a statement belt to amp up your look. And don’t forget to kick off those traditional juttis for some trendy sneakers or block heels. Voila, you’re ready to turn heads at any event!

Still in the dilemma? Worry not, folks! We got you.

Deepika Padukone’s dazzling desi delight

For the ultimate simple-yet-stunning style move, let’s take a page from Deepika Padukone’s fashion playbook. Picture this: a vibrant pink salwar suit adorned with intricate golden embroidery. It’s like wearing a burst of joy! Deepika effortlessly nailed this look with a golden-embroidered kurta paired with brown Patiala pants and a matching dupatta. Now, here’s how you can steal her style. Begin with a low, messy bun – casual, chic, and timeless. Keep your makeup understated, letting your natural beauty shine through. Then, the pièce de résistance: don a pair of statement golden chandbali earrings to add that touch of regal flair.

But wait, there’s more! If you want to keep it simple while still turning heads, consider these alternatives. Swap out the Patiala pants for slim-fit cigarette pants for a contemporary twist. Experiment with different colours that complement your complexion and mood. Want to dial down the extravagance? Opt for a salwar suit with minimal embroidery for a casual day out. The possibilities are endless, and with Deepika’s style inspiration, you’re well on your way to making heads turn, effortlessly! Remember, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, and with a little golden embroidery and a pinch of Padukone panache, you’re sure to win the fashion game.

Check out-

Elegance Redefined: Kareena Kapoor’s sky blue embroidered salwar suit

For an effortlessly subtle, dewy, and soft look that radiates timeless feminine charm, draw inspiration from Kareena Kapoor’s ethereal ensemble: a resplendent sky blue salwar suit adorned with intricate golden embroidery. This exquisite attire epitomizes elegance and grace, allowing you to exude a soft, delicate aura. To achieve this look, complement the outfit with minimalistic kohled eyes that accentuate your gaze, delicately flushed pink-tinted cheeks for a natural blush, and subtle nude lips that maintain an air of sophistication. For a finishing touch, let your lustrous tresses cascade freely, emphasizing your innate beauty. This ensemble not only exudes an air of timeless grace but can also be adapted for various occasions, perhaps by adding statement accessories for a touch of glamour or opting for different colour palettes to suit your personal style—all while preserving that soft, feminine energy that remains at the heart of this captivating look.

Check out-

Jacqueliene Fernandez’ style to wrap for parties

When it’s time to illuminate the Diwali party or the wedding party and be the centre of attention, bold and captivating colours are your ultimate allies, whether it’s the classic allure of black, the vivacity of mustard, the regal charm of purple, or the enchanting allure of violet. Taking a page from Jacqueline Fernandez’s style book, her plum-hued, heavily embellished salwar suit is a stellar choice that exudes opulence and allure. This exquisite outfit guarantees that all eyes are firmly fixed on you. Complementing it with long, flowing waves in your hair adds a touch of glamour, while opting for a nude makeup look keeps the focus on the attire’s radiance. To elevate the ensemble further, consider accessorizing with stunning diamond pieces for an extra dose of sophistication. The versatility of this style allows you to explore a variety of colours within the palette to match your personal taste, ensuring you command the spotlight and exude unmatched charm at any festive gathering.