Check Out: Karishma Tanna’s Casual And Chic Appearance in a Sweatshirt And Jeans; See Pics

Karishma Tanna embodies sensuality and hotness in the purest form possible. We enjoy the visual treat we experience every time we see the actress, doesn’t it? Her distinct style and swagger have won many hearts over the years. We are constantly in awe of the actress’s beauty and her amazing job in TV shows and movies, all thanks to her hard work. In addition to being a phenomenal performer who always raises the bar whenever she steps on screen, she is also a style icon with a knack for creating new trends in the fashion industry.

Karishma Tanna’s Brown Sweatshirt And Blue Jeans Appearance

The Qayamat Ki Raat actress uploaded an Instagram picture of herself wearing a brown sweatshirt and blue jeans. She donned a brown round neckline, hood cap, rolled-up sleeves, plain sweatshirt, and dark blue high-waisted jeans. She fashioned her hair in a puffed ponytail hairstyle with loose bangs. The diva applied simple base makeup with brown matte lipstick. She paired her outfit with white ear studs by Ishhaara and a black bracelet.

