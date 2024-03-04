Check Out: Sonam Kapoor Looks Majestic In Green And Gold Mogos And Multi-colored Bok Cape

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the ultimate style icon in the Bollywood industry. Her customized clothing looks amazing, and she is renowned for her style. She is unquestionably the most stylish person in B-Town. Her admirers are always surprised by the things she wears. She’s a wonderful fashionista because she takes good care of her jewelry when pairing it with traditional outfits. She always tries out new trends as well. Sonam Kapoor’s is always a great place to get style advice, whether about donning eccentric patterns or vivid colors. She has perfectly defined features and a striking physique. View her ethnic look by scrolling down. The diva appeared wearing a multicolored bok cape and green and gold mogos.

Sonam Kapoor’sKapoor’s Latest Unique Traditional Outfits Appearance

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress looks ethereal in green and gold mogos and a multi-colored bok cape and shares beautiful pictures on Instagram. She appeared in a green and gold floral shimmery round neckline, full sleeves, straight front slit appearance with gold and pink border logos, magenta pink shiny fabric pants paired with pink, gold, blue, yellow, and green crane motifs threadwork embellished Bok cape. The outfit is from Namza Couture. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted long braided hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a gold long-length necklace, matching earrings, rings, and traditional anklets. The diva posted pictures of herself in stunning candid poses on Instagram.

