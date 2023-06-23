ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: What Makes Sonali Kulkarni Feel Red

Sonali Kulkarni is a famous actress in the Marathi industry. Check out her latest post that reveals what makes her feel red on Friday. Let's check it out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jun,2023 18:51:21
Sonali Kulkarni is a popular actress in Marathi and Hindi film industry. She has also worked in the south industry with her versatile talent and skills. Her performance has carved a niche for her in the town. In contrast, her regular social media updates keep her fans engaged with her. Let’s check out what’s happening in her life now.

Sonali Kulkarni Red Feeling

The actress dropped a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. In the photo, the diva can be seen wearing a bold red sleeveless top paired with charcoal denim pants. Her open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and earrings rounded her look. She posed, blushing in the photos. Her smile looked charismatic. The actress had a good time in the five-star hotel Taj Santacruz in Mumbai.

However, in the caption, she wrote, “Feeling red.” The actress felt red because she was dressed in red. Also, red is the feeling of love. The aesthetic surroundings and lavish look added to the picture’s glam. Isn’t she looking beautiful every time she is snapped?

Check Out: What Makes Sonali Kulkarni Feel Red 819307

Check Out: What Makes Sonali Kulkarni Feel Red 819308

The actress has worked in films like May Maadham, Dil Chahta Hai, Taxi No 9,2-11, Kaccha Limboo, Singham, Gulabjaam, Mission Kashmir, and many others. Her performance has evolved over the years. And she is known for her style.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

