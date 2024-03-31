Movies | Celebrities

Bengali beauties Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty are wanderlust divas. Here, check out their new vacation adventure destination.

Bengali beauties Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty embrace wanderlust with their adventurous spirits. Whether exploring hidden gems in quaint villages or treating themselves to bustling cityscapes, their travel escapades are a combination of cultural diversity and new experiences. The divas are now enjoying their time at a new place, so let’s find out.

Inside Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Vacation

Ritabhari is not on holiday, but mentally, she is on vacation mode as the actress shared throwback photos from her Switzerland vacation journey. From posing in a furry coat in the mesmerising autumn season to exploring the city street and mesmerising nature, the Bong beauty had a great time on her vacation, which she can’t get over. These picture dairies are a glimpse of her chilling and dreamy time, which has made her mesmerised this weekend.

Inside Mimi Chakraborty’s Vacation

On the other hand, wanderlust Mimi is actually on a chilling vacation and has been treating fans with a glimpse, but she has not revealed which place this is. In the new set of photos, the actress can be seen donning a black chic puffy winter jacket to step out in the snowy place. The breathtaking backdrop of a huge mountain covered with a snow blanket has left us spellbound, which makes it clear that the diva is having a great on her snowy adventure.

