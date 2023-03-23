Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved and respected actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been winning hearts of one and all right from the very beginning of his career and well, no wonder, anything and everything from his end wins hearts of everyone. His career has seen a lot of toil and struggle and today, he’s reached where he is courtesy of his hard work and efforts. He’s a legend in the true sense of the term and today, he’s reached that stage in his life where his success and fandom doesn’t depend on the kind of movies he does today. After a hiatus of 5 long years, Shah Rukh Khan came back with a bang in Pathaan and well, the movie became a blockbuster hit after collecting more than 1000 crores. Right now, King Khan is in a mood to celebrate the success of the movie and well, not just him, even other individuals and celebrities who love him can’t stop showering him with love.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to social media to share a cute video of his son grooving to the beats of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and he tagged Shah Rukh Khan in the post. Reacting to the same, SRK had the cutest reaction as he called the little one ‘Chota Pathan’ and well, we love it. See below folks –

Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla….chota Pathaan https://t.co/gK0rumQC5a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2023

