Closet Upgrade: Channel the ethnic glamour of Shruti, Trisha, and Rakul for every occasion

South Indian actresses Trisha Krishnan, Shruti Haasan, and Rakul Preet Singh have become trendsetters in ethnic fashion, captivating audiences with their stunning choices.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Credit: Trisha Krishnan, Shruti Haasan, and Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Embracing ethnic fashion has become a style statement, and these South Indian actresses—Trisha Krishnan, Shruti Haasan, and Rakul Preet Singh—shine in their diverse ensembles.

Trisha Krishnan graces the ethnic stage in a breathtaking embellished pink Anarkali suit priced at Rs 45000. Her asymmetrical kalidar boasts intricate gota and threadwork, paired with perfectly crafted pants and an ornate dupatta showcasing artisanal handwork. With her long hair and minimal makeup, Trisha emanates sheer elegance, making the ensemble a must-have for those seeking regal sophistication.

Shruti Haasan makes a bold statement in a coffee-hued lehenga, pairing an embroidered rustic coffee-brown blouse with a translucent mesh lehenga in a champagne-golden shade. The horizontal lacy and patterned stripes on the lehenga elevate her regal look. Shruti’s choice of accessories, including a chained, gold-plated necklace, quirky rings, and a tiny gold lip ring, adds subtle chic vibes. Her minimal makeup, with shimmery gold eyeshadow and lush pink lipstick, allows the ensemble to shine, emphasizing the fusion of tradition and contemporary flair.

Rakul Preet Singh radiates charm in a magenta embroidered blouse with an embellished cape, paired with a matching skirt. Her mid-parted long wavy hairdo and minimal makeup complete the look, showcasing a perfect blend of grace and simplicity in ethnic attire.

Together, Trisha, Shruti, and Rakul exemplify the essence of ethnic fashion—where traditional craftsmanship converges with modern aesthetics, offering a diverse array of must-have ensembles that capture the hearts of fashion enthusiasts.

