The Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to share a candid moment, as she slips in her comfort pantsuit wear for the day. The actress has always been a head turner with her gorgeous and classic fashion updos. And here again, the diva got us astounded once more, as she vouches for comfort and style all together. Scroll down beneath to check on as we decode her style for the day.

In the picture, we can see Tamannaah Bhatia wearing a textured red and black pantsuit. The actress teamed the outfit with her long wavy hair. The actress completed the look with dewy soft eyes, red bold lips and filled-in eyebrows. The actress got clicked as she smiled for the pictures. The actress posed with her adorable pawbuddy in the picture, as both of them get all lazy on the floor together.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Clothes so comfy, we didn’t want to get changed. 💁🏻‍♀️😋” The actress further tagged Manish Malhotra in the caption, saying, “Pebbles and I loved your collection at” and tagged Lakme Fashion Week.

Speaking of her working career, the actress has not only built it big in Tollywood but also in Bollywood too. She was last seen in movies like Babli Bouncer, Plan A Plan B and others.

Here take a look-

Who says that style can’t happen with comfort? Comfort is the key to ace a style! And that’s pretty we can sum up from this boss lady fashion deck by Tamannaah Bhatia. What are your views on the above style file by Tamannaah? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.