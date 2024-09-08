Cocktail Fashion: Katrina Kaif To Pooja Hegde Flaunt Their Curves In Deep-neck Sparkling Dresses

Bollywood divas dazzle in cocktail fashion, flaunting their curves in deep-necked, risky, and sparkling dresses. From Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde, these glamorous stars set trends with their modern cocktail fashion sense in figure-hugging outfits, exuding confidence and grace. Let’s take a look below.

Katrina Kaif’s Golden Sparkling Dress

Showcasing her jaw-dropping side in a sparkling cocktail bodycon dress, Katrina Kaif shines bright. The diva wore a deep cowl neck bodice and a fitting bottom, defining her curves. The sparkling golden glitters create a dazzling view. With her minimalistic makeup, smokey eyes, and shimmery accessories, the diva rules over hearts.

Manushi Chhillar’s Grey Sparkling Dress

Raising the glamour quotient, Manushi wears a grey sparkling mini dress. The one-shoulder details give her a dramatic look, while the deep v-shaped neckline adds a sense of style. The fitting bodice beautifully defines her curves, while the low hemline raises the temperature. With the statement choker, open hairstyle, and complementing makeup, she looks oh-so-breathtaking.

Pooja Hegde’s Metallic Dress

Flaunting her bold and fearless side in a mini dress, Pooja shines bright. The diva wore a metallic bodycon dress featuring a jaw-dropping deep round neckline, a fitted bodice flaunting her curves, and a low hemline. The strappy sleeves add a stylish touch. For her metallic golden glam, the diva ditched accessories and adorns her look with sparkling makeup and an open hairstyle, looking ready for a cocktail party.