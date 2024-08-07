Dabangg Salman Khan Faints As Vicky Kaushal Surprises With Marriage Proposal To Katrina Kaif At The Award Show

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story has grabbed fans’ attention and had a memorable beginning that still brings smiles to their fans. Before their romantic relationship grew, Vicky Kaushal surprisingly proposed to Katrina Kaif during the 2018 Screen Awards, which stunned everyone, including the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan actor Salman Khan.

Vicky Kaushal’s Marriage Proposal To Katrina Kaif-

In 2018, while hosting the Screen Awards, Vicky Kaushal made a playful proposal to Katrina Kaif on stage. With a charming smile, he addressed Katrina, saying, “Katrina, ek choti si request hai aapse. Katrina, main aapka bohot bada fan hu. Aap kisi acche se Vicky Kaushal ko dhund ke shaadi kyu nahi kar lete?”

The audience burst into laughter, especially Salman Khan, who was enjoying the humorous exchange from his seat. Vicky continued, “Shaadiyo ka season chal raha tha. Mujhe laga aapka bhi mann kar raha hoga toh maine kaha puch leta hu.”

Katrina Kaif’s Surprising Reaction-

Katrina, taken aback by the sudden proposal, laughed and responded with a surprised “Kya?” The iconic song “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” started playing at that moment. Salman Khan couldn’t contain his amusement, pretending to faint on his sister Arpita’s shoulder, who was sitting next to him.

As Vicky Kaushal serenaded Katrina with the popular song, she started blushing and responded, “Himmat nahi hai.” Salman then pretended to wake up from his fainting spell, clapping for the duo and the rest of the audience. The playful interaction ended with Vicky smiling on stage, having made a lighthearted yet memorable moment.

About Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif-

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their relationship private until they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Their love story, from a playful proposal to a fairy-tale wedding, continues to enchant their fans.