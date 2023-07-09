Danielle Jonas feels ‘less’ in comparison to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, read

Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas, has opened up about experiencing occasional feelings of inadequacy compared to her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. During a recent appearance on the LadyGang podcast, both Danielle and Kevin Jonas candidly shared their thoughts and emotions. Danielle expressed her desire to carve out her own identity and have additional achievements that would help boost her self-confidence when juxtaposed with the accomplishments of Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. This honest revelation sheds light on the internal struggles and pressures that can emerge within family dynamics, particularly in the context of high-profile relationships. The conversation underscores the significance of self-acceptance and pursuing personal growth independent of comparisons to others.

Danielle on Priyanka and Sophie Turner

Talking about it, Danielle wrote, “I am so different than him. It’s actually made it work even more because we’re not trying to fight for the fight celebrity part of it or whatever, but it is a love-hate. I feel like I am torn. I feel like I am torn. Finding my place in it, because the two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, you know, and it’s hard.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

She added, “It’s also that, like, I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you. And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels, I don’t know… More than, or like, the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Kevin Jonas on the same said, “I think everyone’s listening [and] they’re like, ‘No, not even close, what are you talking about?!’ But I feel that way too. Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place… No matter the situation, right? I think for us communicating, talking through it.” As quoted by HT.