ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Danielle Jonas feels ‘less’ in comparison to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, read

Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas, has opened up about experiencing occasional feelings of inadequacy compared to her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. Scroll below to read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jul,2023 05:30:20
Danielle Jonas feels ‘less’ in comparison to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, read

Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas, has opened up about experiencing occasional feelings of inadequacy compared to her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. During a recent appearance on the LadyGang podcast, both Danielle and Kevin Jonas candidly shared their thoughts and emotions. Danielle expressed her desire to carve out her own identity and have additional achievements that would help boost her self-confidence when juxtaposed with the accomplishments of Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. This honest revelation sheds light on the internal struggles and pressures that can emerge within family dynamics, particularly in the context of high-profile relationships. The conversation underscores the significance of self-acceptance and pursuing personal growth independent of comparisons to others.

Danielle on Priyanka and Sophie Turner

Talking about it, Danielle wrote, “I am so different than him. It’s actually made it work even more because we’re not trying to fight for the fight celebrity part of it or whatever, but it is a love-hate. I feel like I am torn. I feel like I am torn. Finding my place in it, because the two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, you know, and it’s hard.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

She added, “It’s also that, like, I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you. And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels, I don’t know… More than, or like, the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Kevin Jonas on the same said, “I think everyone’s listening [and] they’re like, ‘No, not even close, what are you talking about?!’ But I feel that way too. Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place… No matter the situation, right? I think for us communicating, talking through it.” As quoted by HT.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy raises concerns regarding Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel’s lacklustre premiere
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy raises concerns regarding Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel’s lacklustre premiere
“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema
“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra gives an update on ‘Jee Le Zara’, watch video
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra gives an update on ‘Jee Le Zara’, watch video
Priyanka Chopra exits ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, netizens eye Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for replacement
Priyanka Chopra exits ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, netizens eye Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for replacement
Latest Stories
“Okay with being called a clown”, Alia Bhatt opens up on being a youth influencer
“Okay with being called a clown”, Alia Bhatt opens up on being a youth influencer
Nia Sharma Oozes Omph In Black Gown(Hot Pics Alert)
Nia Sharma Oozes Omph In Black Gown(Hot Pics Alert)
Rubina Dilaik is ‘pink-tastic’ in this transparent saree, see pics
Rubina Dilaik is ‘pink-tastic’ in this transparent saree, see pics
Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan enjoys an auto ride in the town, netizens say ‘Saram karo kahi pe…’
Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan enjoys an auto ride in the town, netizens say ‘Saram karo kahi pe…’
Adorable! Rakul Preet can’t stop gushing at a toddler at airport, watch viral video
Adorable! Rakul Preet can’t stop gushing at a toddler at airport, watch viral video
Tamannaah Bhatia instils Kaavaalaa madness in denim corset, watch
Tamannaah Bhatia instils Kaavaalaa madness in denim corset, watch
Read Latest News