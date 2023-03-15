Nani and Keerthy Suresh are two of the most appreciated and respected actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, today, they are nothing less than complete sensations in the South regional entertainment industry. As far as work project is concerned ladies and gentlemen, both Nani and Keerthy Suresh are all set to be seen together again in ‘Dasara’. The trailer of the movie has already created a huge stir and sensation and well, the movie is set to release on March 30, 2023.

Regarding Keerthy Suresh and her character, Nani was quoted by India Today saying,

When I heard the script, I felt this was an opportunity I couldn’t let go at any cost. Very rarely do you get to hear a script where you feel it’s not written inside four walls. It’s not imagined. Srikanth is from that area of Godavarikhani where the story is based. Srikanth’s father was a dumper who worked in coal mines for 40 years. He put in details which felt surprising and real. When I met Srikanth, I knew he hadn’t prepared a script to impress an actor. The story is mind-blowing and worth telling. But I wanted to see how his visual sense was before shooting the film. We gave him a few scenes and a very small budget. He pulled it off and I knew he could do it.”

He further added,

“When Srikanth and I discussed the film, we felt someone like Keerthy Suresh should play Vennila. The whole film revolves around her actually. We need someone relatable and who could exude innocence. There’s no better choice than Keerthy.”

Well, very nice and empowering words of motivation indeed from Nani, right folks?