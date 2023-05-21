ADVERTISEMENT
“Dearest Bebollas”, Kareena Kapoor gets heart-felt note of gratitude from a friend, here’s why

Kareena Kapoor shares candid pictures on her social media stories, drop glimpses of special gifts she received from a friend, the message reads nothing but love and gratitude, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 05:31:34
Kareena Kapoor receives beautiful gifts from her dear friend Mallika Bhat. Bebo took to her social media handle to share some glimpses and the message from Mallika. It read, “Dearest Bebollas, thank you so much for being an amazing friend and for being a part of my journey”

Kareena Kapoor’s girl gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her charisma and charm, has an influential and tight-knit girl gang that she cherishes. This group includes renowned personalities such as Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora. The bond between these dynamic women is a source of inspiration and admiration for fans. However, the name we often miss out from the list Mallika Bhat.

Who is Mallika Bhat?

Mallika Bhat, a highly renowned makeup artist, has gained immense popularity for her exceptional work in creating iconic looks for various actresses. What might come as a surprise to many is that Mallika once explored the world of acting, making a notable appearance in the film “Rakht” (2004).

One fascinating aspect of Mallika’s life is her strong camaraderie with the esteemed girl gang comprising Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora. The deep bond they share is evident from the heartwarming birthday posts they dedicate to Mallika, showcasing the depth of their friendship.

Beyond her talents as a makeup artist, Mallika’s connections within the industry and her cherished relationships with these influential actresses demonstrate the impact she has made both professionally and personally. Her journey continues to inspire and capture the attention of admirers in the world of beauty and entertainment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

