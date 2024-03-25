Deepika Padukone Or Rakul Preet Singh: Whose Off-shoulder Butterfly Neckline Gown Is Steal-worthy?

In the realm of fashion, Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh are divas who never cease to impress with their head-turning appearances. Whether rocking a pantsuit look or spreading charm in an Anarkali lehenga, the leading ladies always grab attention. Both actresses donned the same kind of off-shoulder gown. So, let’s take a look at whose dress is better and who styled it mesmerizingly.

Deepika Padukone’s Off-shoulder Gown

Redefining vintage charm, Deepika wore a chic black gown featuring a butterfly neckline and off-shoulder sleeves, giving her royal charm. The fitting bodice defines the Jawan actress’s hourglass figure. In contrast, the fishtail bottom creates a masterpiece, making Deepika look nothing short of a fairytale princess from the British era. Also, the matching gloves add an extra dose of sophistication. The statement necklace, smokey eyes, and messy bun complete her look overall.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Off-shoulder Gown

The Newlywed rocked her look for an award function, donning a black velvet gown featuring a butterfly neckline with long sleeves falling similarly like Deepika. However, the I Love You actress’s outfit has a sensuous thigh-high slit pattern, making us fall for her. The infinity choker, ear cuffs, bold eyes, pink lips, and clean-combed hairstyle complement her appearance.

When comparing the two dresses, we liked Deepika’s dress more, with its royal appearance and enchanting fishtail detail. However, Rakul was no less to rule her sensuous look.

However, whose dress did you like? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.