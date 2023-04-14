Bollywood has produced some of the finest artists in the history of entertainment. The film fraternity is among the most popular and rich industries where actors become millionaires through acting. Divas like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others have often won hearts and accolades for their acting skills. Last year Alia Bhatt bagged the best actress award at several awards functions. Who do you think tops the highest-paid actress list?

Highest Paid Actress List 2023

1) Deepika Padukone

Undoubtedly the queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, ranks first. She takes 22 crores per film and changes 1 to 2 crores for brand endorsements. Her recent release Pathaan created history with its box office collection and love from all over the world.

2) Alia Bhatt

Gangubai Kathiyawadi actress undoubtedly also deserves the first spot. However, the actress is the second highest-paid actress with just 2 crores less than Deepika, which is 20 crores per film. She will next feature in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

3) Kangana Ranaut

Queen actress Kangana Ranaut ranks third in the highest-paid list charging 15 crores per film. She is a talented actress and has given some amazing hits like Dhaakad, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, etc.

4) Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl on fourth position charging 14 crores for her films. The diva will next feature in a multi-starrer movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra.

5) Katrina Kaif

Last but not least, Katrina Kaif has carved her niche in the industry. She takes 12 crores per film. She was last seen in Phone Bhoot, which performed well at the box office.

