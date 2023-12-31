Deepika Padukone To Tripti Dimri: Siders Who Became Talk Of The Town In 2023

2023 has been a great year, witnessing several blockbusters at the box office. Well, not just the films earned money but also many actresses became the talk of the town with their acting skills. But wait, the highlight is that these actors didn’t shine with their acting as lead roles but in side roles. Let’s look at the list from Deepika Padukone to Tripti Dimri.

1) Deepika Padukone: At the beginning of the year, the superstar Deepika got all the attention with her role as ex-ISI agent Rubai. However, she was lauded for her performance in the other film, Jawan, where she made a very short appearance as the mother of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film. With her small glimpse, she became the talk of the town.

2) Tamannaah Bhatia: In the film Jailer, Tamannaah played the role of one of the heroines. And with her small appearance, she became the talk of the town. Not only that but much before the film’s release, she buzzed on the internet with her item number Kaavaalaa.

3) Tripti Dimri: In one of the blockbusters of 2023 Animal, Tripti Dimri played a side role. But with her top-notch acting skills and appearance in the film, she became the talk of the town. Not only that, she has also replaced the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna to be the new one.

