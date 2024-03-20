Desi VS Videshi: Sara Ali Khan In Saree Or Bodycon Dress, What Suits Her Better?

The stunning Sara Ali Khan is a leading actress and fashionista. With her unique sense of style, she creates trends in the glamorous realm of fashion. In her recent photos, the Murder Mubarak actress wears two different looks: one in a desi saree and the other in a bodycon dress. It is interesting to find out which outfit will suit her better.

Sara Ali Khan In Blue Saree

Embracing desi-ness, Sara wore a beautiful sky blue organza saree. The saree has sheer detail, while the small and intricate threadwork around the borders looks enchanting. She paired her look with a sleeveless v-neckline blouse, accentuating her bustline. Smokey eyes, red cheeks, and glossy lips complement her look. In her desi look, the actress perfectly balances elegance and modernity.

Sara Ali Khan In Bodycon Dress

On the other hand, showcasing her impressive transformation, the actress dons a sky-blue bodycon dress. The butterfly neckline with a fitting bodice defines her picturesque figure. The thigh-high slit gives her a sexy look. The pearl earrings, smokey eyes, red cheeks, and glossy lips sass up her look. With her look, she defines simplicity.

When Sara’s desi and videshi looks were compared, the Murder Mubarak actress looked stunning in both, effortlessly balancing ethnicity and modernity.

However, which side of Sara Ali Khan did you like? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.