Devoleena Bhattacharjee Soaring Hotness As She Ditched Blouse In Bengali Traditional Look, Check Now

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a famous diva in the entertainment business. In her latest dump, she broke all rules as she donned a saree without a blouse

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jul,2023 22:05:00
The beautiful Gopi Bahu, aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee, is known for her aesthetic character and portrayal of an innocent girl. At the same time, the audience got to see her unseen, bold, and badass avatar in Bigg Boss. In addition, the diva in her latest Instagram photo dump broke all rules as she ditched a blouse to style herself in a saree. Check out below.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Without Blouse Look

The actress took to her Instagram and dropped some soaring hotness pictures on her handle. In the latest pictures, she donned a beautiful white and red saree without a blouse. She styled herself in a traditional Bengali avatar. Her gold accessories, plates hairstyle with gajra, and white and red bindi. Also, her painted foot, bold eyes, and red lips rounded her gorgeous look. Devoleena always steals the show with her look.

Devoleena, throughout her pictures, flaunted her mesmerizing looks. She posed on the swing and the green surrounding. Undoubtedly you can’t take your eyes off her beauty. While her smile is just wow. In the caption, she wrote, “Did not rain with drizzling drinks,
Hesan beautiful sarees my vig not wet
Hey brother-in-law, hold the umbrella. Hessan beautiful chubby do not swallow my vig. 🌹.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Soaring Hotness As She Ditched Blouse In Bengali Traditional Look, Check Now 831696

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Soaring Hotness As She Ditched Blouse In Bengali Traditional Look, Check Now 831697

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Soaring Hotness As She Ditched Blouse In Bengali Traditional Look, Check Now 831698

Did you like Devoleena Bhattacharjee without a blouse look? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

