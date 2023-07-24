ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's performance in the new Dhindhora Baje Re is winning hearts across the country with the dance number. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 19:30:05
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit 837139

One of the most awaited new dance numbers from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani made in a grand location with a traditional one in a Durga Puja celebration titled Dhindhora Baje Re is out. The song features Alia Bhatt in an over-the-ankle red saree with a matching blouse and traditional makeup. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh wore a red kurta and churidar and tied a red dupatta around the waist.

The Dance Number Dhindhora Baje Re

The duo in the stunning red avatar started dancing in front of the Durga Puja idol. In comparison, their family members look at them strangely as they dance their hearts out. Rani’s family finally comes around, and Ranveer Singh’s grandmother in the song walks out furiously. The duo twin with each other and danced throughout with full enthusiasm. The grandeur and amazing song has impacted the audience.

On the other hand, Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Preity Zinta, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Ananya Panday, Sriti Jha, and others in a key role. While the film is all set to release in theatres on 28th July. It is a love story of a Punjabi Munda Rocky and Bengali journalist Rani despite their differences.

Did you watch the energetic dance number Dhindhora Baje Re? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ranveer-Alia starrer RRPK gets U/A certification, CBFC chops cusswords, removes mentions of Mamata Banerjee 836939
Ranveer-Alia starrer RRPK gets U/A certification, CBFC chops cusswords, removes mentions of Mamata Banerjee
The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics 836415
The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics
7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release 836716
7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read 836280
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show 835664
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’ 835599
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’
Latest Stories
Tejasswi Prakash: The Real-Life Barbie Bringing Pink Perfection to the Fashion Scene! 837150
Tejasswi Prakash: The Real-Life Barbie Bringing Pink Perfection to the Fashion Scene!
A candid-Monday in Priya Bapat’s life 836970
A candid-Monday in Priya Bapat’s life
Exploring Ahmedabad with Rushabh Kothari: The Success Journey of a Gujarat-based Entrepreneur 837146
Exploring Ahmedabad with Rushabh Kothari: The Success Journey of a Gujarat-based Entrepreneur
“I don’t understand why people compare,” Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 box office clash with OMG 2 837102
“I don’t understand why people compare,” Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 box office clash with OMG 2
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 - 21 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 809381
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (17 – 22 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 837120
OMG! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2
Read Latest News