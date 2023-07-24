Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit

One of the most awaited new dance numbers from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani made in a grand location with a traditional one in a Durga Puja celebration titled Dhindhora Baje Re is out. The song features Alia Bhatt in an over-the-ankle red saree with a matching blouse and traditional makeup. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh wore a red kurta and churidar and tied a red dupatta around the waist.

The Dance Number Dhindhora Baje Re

The duo in the stunning red avatar started dancing in front of the Durga Puja idol. In comparison, their family members look at them strangely as they dance their hearts out. Rani’s family finally comes around, and Ranveer Singh’s grandmother in the song walks out furiously. The duo twin with each other and danced throughout with full enthusiasm. The grandeur and amazing song has impacted the audience.

On the other hand, Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Preity Zinta, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Ananya Panday, Sriti Jha, and others in a key role. While the film is all set to release in theatres on 28th July. It is a love story of a Punjabi Munda Rocky and Bengali journalist Rani despite their differences.

