Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday?

One of the heartthrobs rumoured couple Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha often buzzes in the headlines for some or other reason. The duo looks excellent together, and their off-screen masti makes one adore them more. However, though the duo often gets snapped together, they never comment on relationship rumours. But it now seems the rumours are true. Read more to know.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal in his latest Instagram post, seems he is making his relationship with the actress official. He shared a couple of pictures with the diva to celebrate her birthday, which is today. In all pictures, they just looked adorable, cosy, and happy together. Sonakshi Sinha turned 36 years old this day.

In the caption, he wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna 🤣

Neways….

You can always lean on me 🤗

You are the best 😍

Keep “Roaring “and soaring always 💪🏼

May u see more of the world than anyone ever has ✈️

May u always live the mermaid life 🧜🏻‍♀️

Always be HAPPY 🕺🏼

I love you ❤️.”

This long caption hints that the actor is in love with the diva and is ready to officially announce their togetherness. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dating rumours started back in 2020. And now seems soon everything will be final.

What’s your opinion on this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.