ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday?

Double XL stars Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha dating rumours floating on the internet. Amidst that, the actor, in his latest post, seems to be confirming their relationship

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jun,2023 18:49:00
Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday?

One of the heartthrobs rumoured couple Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha often buzzes in the headlines for some or other reason. The duo looks excellent together, and their off-screen masti makes one adore them more. However, though the duo often gets snapped together, they never comment on relationship rumours. But it now seems the rumours are true. Read more to know.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal in his latest Instagram post, seems he is making his relationship with the actress official. He shared a couple of pictures with the diva to celebrate her birthday, which is today. In all pictures, they just looked adorable, cosy, and happy together. Sonakshi Sinha turned 36 years old this day.

In the caption, he wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna 🤣

Neways….

You can always lean on me 🤗

You are the best 😍

Keep “Roaring “and soaring always 💪🏼

May u see more of the world than anyone ever has ✈️

May u always live the mermaid life 🧜🏻‍♀️

Always be HAPPY 🕺🏼

I love you ❤️.”

Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday? 812276

Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday? 812277

Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday? 812278

Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday? 812279

Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday? 812280

Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday? 812281

Did Zaheer Iqbal Just Make His Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday? 812282

This long caption hints that the actor is in love with the diva and is ready to officially announce their togetherness. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dating rumours started back in 2020. And now seems soon everything will be final.

What’s your opinion on this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“I could feel the power of that one single line in my bones,” says Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha as she recalls her favorite scene from the series
“I could feel the power of that one single line in my bones,” says Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha as she recalls her favorite scene from the series
Sonakshi Sinha is busy decorating her new house, check unseen snaps
Sonakshi Sinha is busy decorating her new house, check unseen snaps
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
It took me 13 years to go from Cop-Wife to a Fierce Cop: Sonakshi Sinha on her journey from Dabangg to Dahaad
It took me 13 years to go from Cop-Wife to a Fierce Cop: Sonakshi Sinha on her journey from Dabangg to Dahaad
Sonakshi Sinha is ready to roar, come fall in love
Sonakshi Sinha is ready to roar, come fall in love
Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers
Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Pammi agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Pammi agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance
It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’, see pics
It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’, see pics
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Avneet Kaur's Latest Bodycon Style Is Dripping Hot; Netizens Go Crazy
Avneet Kaur's Latest Bodycon Style Is Dripping Hot; Netizens Go Crazy
Amazon miniTV brings a modern-day twist to an old-school romantic drama as it announces Badtameez Dil featuring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra
Amazon miniTV brings a modern-day twist to an old-school romantic drama as it announces Badtameez Dil featuring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language
Read Latest News