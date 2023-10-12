Movies | Celebrities

Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, And Nora Fatehi Show Sass In Party Wear Gowns Take Cues

Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, and Nora Fatehi are top fashionistas in the town. The divas show how to sass up in party wear gowns. Takes cues from photos below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 05:05:11
In the world of showbiz, every day, there is a party. So, actresses have to style themselves to be the center of attraction wherever they go. And if you want to be the queen of your party, sass up party wear gowns like Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, and Nora Fatehi.

Disha Patani’s Party Wear Gown

The darling Disha looks gorgeous in this black gown. The strapless, bustier bodice emphasizes her beautiful shoulders and the cl*avage. Followed by the long gown with the thigh-high slit gives a sense of sensuality. At the same time, the gold details look attractive. The beautiful black eyes, open hairstyle, glossy makeup, and earrings complete her sass.

Mrunal Thakur’s Party Wear Gown

Mrunal’s bodycon black gown can be the show stealer. The strapless corset bodice, with the body-fitting gown, defines her curvy figure. Her curly hairstyle, glossy pink lips, bold black eyes, and silver bracelet give her a sense of sophistication. Isn’t it enough to be that sassy girl?

Nora Fatehi’s Party Wear Gown

Let everyone stare at you with this stunning satin lime green gown. Nora Fatehi looks beautiful in this beautiful color. The one-shoulder neckline defines her beautiful neckline. And the thigh-high slit detail increases the sensuality bar. With rosy makeup, an open hairstyle, and small earrings, the diva elevates her appearance.

Whose party wear gown did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

