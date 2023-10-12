Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, And Nora Fatehi Show Sass In Party Wear Gowns Take Cues

In the world of showbiz, every day, there is a party. So, actresses have to style themselves to be the center of attraction wherever they go. And if you want to be the queen of your party, sass up party wear gowns like Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, and Nora Fatehi.

Disha Patani’s Party Wear Gown

The darling Disha looks gorgeous in this black gown. The strapless, bustier bodice emphasizes her beautiful shoulders and the cl*avage. Followed by the long gown with the thigh-high slit gives a sense of sensuality. At the same time, the gold details look attractive. The beautiful black eyes, open hairstyle, glossy makeup, and earrings complete her sass.

Mrunal Thakur’s Party Wear Gown

Mrunal’s bodycon black gown can be the show stealer. The strapless corset bodice, with the body-fitting gown, defines her curvy figure. Her curly hairstyle, glossy pink lips, bold black eyes, and silver bracelet give her a sense of sophistication. Isn’t it enough to be that sassy girl?

Nora Fatehi’s Party Wear Gown

Let everyone stare at you with this stunning satin lime green gown. Nora Fatehi looks beautiful in this beautiful color. The one-shoulder neckline defines her beautiful neckline. And the thigh-high slit detail increases the sensuality bar. With rosy makeup, an open hairstyle, and small earrings, the diva elevates her appearance.

