Disha Patani Raises Temperature Riding A Bike In A Backless Outfit, Watch

Disha Patani is a wanderlust. She loves to explore different parts of the world. And it seems that this time, she planned a vacation in Thailand to escape the scorching heat in Mumbai. The social media bug has been sharing insights from her vacation ever since she jetted off, and now her backless look riding a bike on the street is raising Thailand’s temperature.

On Saturday, Disha took to her Instagram story and shared insights from her Thailand chill. In the first clip, she can be seen enjoying the summer hotness in a pink bikini at Thailand’s beach. Her fearless style always grabs attention. Not just that, Disha had a fun time enjoying a night party at a club with her girl gang.

In another photo, Disha is seen riding a bike on the streets. However, her backless look in a maroon outfit raises the temperature in Thailand. Disha grabs our attention with her slim curves, flaunting her hourglass figure. The selfie photo shows her stunning legs and curvy waist, making fans’ hearts flutter.

Disha Patani was last seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She has also appeared in films like MS Dhoni—The Untold Story and Ek Villian Returns. The divas enjoy a massive fandom of 61.2 million on the Instagram handle. With her regular posts, she keeps her fans entertained.