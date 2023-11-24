Divine! Karishma Tanna is beauty to behold in black see-through gown

Karishma Tanna totally slayed in this gorgeous black ensemble from Deme by Gabriella!

She’s a vision in that fitted silhouette that hugs all the right curves, and that bust cover-up? Talk about adding a dash of allure and mystery. But wait, the real showstopper is the elegantly draped bottom, giving off serious drama vibes and that chic edge we all crave.

This stunner is crafted in net and Malai lyrcra fabric – a combo that’s just pure magic. And the price tag? Rs 16,575. Not bad for feeling like a total queen at your next special occasion, right? Deme by Gabriella really nailed it with this one, proving they know how to blend style, grace, and just the right amount of boldness. And let’s be real, Karishma Tanna could make anything look amazing, but this outfit is on a whole new level of fabulous!

All about Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry, showcasing her versatility both on television and in Bollywood. Renowned for her roles in popular shows like “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha,” she has proven her acting prowess and garnered widespread acclaim. Her memorable stint in “Bigg Boss 8” revealed another facet of her personality, making her a favorite among viewers.