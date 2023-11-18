Dreamboat! Hrithik Roshan stirs intrigue in latest monochromatic photoshoot

Hrithik Roshan is totally slaying in his latest black-and-white pics clicked by Avinash Gowariker. In the two pictures that he shared, he’s donning a slick black winter coat, paired with a sharp beard and a super sleek hairdo – classic Hrithik coolness.

In his caption, he’s giving props to Avi Gowariker for whipping up a snazzy post-shoot pic in just two minutes. Now, that’s some behind-the-scenes fun!

But that’s not all the buzz. Hrithik’s been breaking the internet vibes. Right after Tiger 3 wrapped up with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, we got hit with a sneak peek of Hrithik in the explosive teaser for War 2. And there’s more – he’s teaming up with Deepika Padukone for “Fighter.” The excitement’s real, and fans everywhere are counting down to the next big Hrithik and Deepika cinematic adventure!

All about Fighter

Siddharth Anand takes the director’s seat for this Yash Raj Films production, and the word on the street is that Fighter is gearing up to become a full-fledged franchise. Brace yourself because there are whispers that multiple installments of this film will be hitting the screens in the times to come.

Hrithik Roshan, making a comeback to the action scene, is set to bring the heat in this film. The intrigue is real – we’re eager to witness how he steps into the shoes of a fighter jet pilot. This promises to be a thrilling ride into the action genre for Hrithik, and anticipation is soaring for what’s in store.