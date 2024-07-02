‘Ekti Khunir Sandhaney Mitin’ – it’s a wrap!

Koel Mallick’s ‘Mitin Mashi’ was released on Durga Puja last year. The movie did well at the box office at that time. Mitin is back on the big screen in search of new mysteries. The name of the movie is ‘Ek Khunir Sandhaney Mitin’. This film is also be produced by director Arindam Sil.

This new movie is based on Suchitra Bhattacharya’s ‘Megher Pore Megh’. Arindam Sil was also the director of ‘Jangle Mitin Mashi’ which was released last year. Camellia Productions was in charge of the production of that movie. But this time the movie is being made under the banner of Surinder Films.

Actress Koel Mallick is playing the role of Mitin and Subhrajit Dutt will be seen as Mitin’s husband Partha. Mitin’s earlier films were mainly for children. But the director doesn’t want to neglect the adults. This new movie is going to entertain every age group. There are many mysteries in this story. The director and the writer have made the story contemporary.

Over the past few years, Arindam Sil has directed various stories of Mitin Mashi on the big screen.Koel plays the lead role. However, several changes have been made in Koel’s look this time. In this context, in an interview given to Anandabazar, the director said, “There is nothing to change Koel’s look. However, the frames of her glasses have been changed this time. She will be shown more brave in this film. That impression is kept in the costume.”

Madhurima Basak will be seen as a singer ‘Rina’ in this story. Madhurima is a very familiar face of the small screen. She has also worked in several films and serials. Kaninika Banerjee will play the role of ‘Tamalika’. Apart from this, there will be Subhrajit Dutta, Gaurav Chakraborty, Saheb Chattopadhyay, Anusuya Majumdar, in other roles.

Recently the director, Arindam Sil himself posted several pictures from the set of the film and quoted that the shooting of ‘Ekti Khunir Sandhaney Mitin’ ended at around 4:30 am in the morning. The director had a great experience shooting this film and is happy working with such a good team. The director is hopeful that everyone will like this film.

On the other hand, midnight or dawn? Which time did Koel finish shooting? Sharing the moment of shooting, the actress raised such a question on social media. This film has a lot of action. The heroine also broke her hand during the shooting of that action scene. She returned to the shooting floor as soon as she recovered. Finally, the shooting phase of this new movie of Mitin Mashi’s franchise, ‘Ekti Khunir Sandhaney Mitin’ full of action, is done!