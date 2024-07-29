Koel Mallick to Reprise Role as Goddess Durga in Star Jalsa’s Mahalaya 2024

Koel Mallick, the renowned Bengali actress, has confirmed her return as Goddess Durga in Star Jalsa’s Mahalaya 2024. The actress shared two pictures on her social media story, ending all speculations about her role in this year’s Mahalaya.

Koel Mallick has played Maa Durga in Star Jalsa’s Mahalaya for the past several years. The audience has highly appreciated her performances, and she has become synonymous with the role. This year, fans were eagerly waiting to know if she would reprise the role, and Koel’s social media post has put all doubts to rest.

The pictures shared by Koel Mallick show her holding an Alpana like Maa Durga, and another picture shows her eyes as Maa Durga through the trident. The heroine’s caption and hashtag clearly indicate that she will be seen in a small role in the Star Jalsa channel’s Mahalaya 2024.

Koel Mallick’s return as Maa Durga has generated a lot of excitement among fans. Netizens are thrilled to see her reprise the iconic role for another year. The picture of the actress has already received a massive response on the internet, with fans praising her for her devotion to the role.

Mahalaya is an integral part of Bengali culture, marking the beginning of Devipaksha. Many Bengalis still follow the tradition of listening to hymns in Mahalaya in the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra at dawn. The role of Maa Durga is considered sacred, and Koel Mallick’s portrayal of the goddess has been widely appreciated.

Over the years, several actresses have played the role of Maa Durga in Mahalaya, including Subhasree Ganguly, Srabanti, Debashree Roy, Nusrat Jahan, and Ditipriya Roy. However, Koel Mallick’s performance has stood out, and she has become the face of Maa Durga for many Bengalis.

With Koel Mallick’s return as Maa Durga, fans eagerly await Star Jalsa’s Mahalaya 2024. The channel has consistently produced high-quality content for Mahalaya, and this year’s program is expected to be no exception.