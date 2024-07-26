Dev and Koel Reunite on Dance Floor, Fans Go Nostalgic

In a rare sighting, Dev and Koel, the iconic on-screen couple of Bengali cinema, were seen dancing together at a party in Tolipara. The video, posted on social media, shows them grooving to the hit song ‘Paglu, Thoda Sa Karle Romance’ from their 2011 film ‘Paglu.’ Piya Sengupta, Trishanjit, Arpita Chatterjee, and producer Rana Sarkar joined in, making it a memorable night.

The video sparked a flood of comments, with fans expressing their nostalgia and desire to see the couple reunite on screen. “The couple was the best, always will be!! Koel-Dev is the best duo,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “There is no new till now…I want to see this couple again; please come back .”

Dev and Koel’s on-screen chemistry in ‘Paglu’ and ‘Paglu-2’ made them a household name, but they were last seen together long ago. Their reunion has ignited hopes of a comeback movie, with fans eagerly awaiting their next project together.

In terms of work, Dev was last seen in ‘Pradhan’ and has upcoming releases like ‘Tekka’ and ‘Raghu Dakat.’ On the other hand, Koel was seen in ‘Jungle Mitin Mashi’ last year and will be seen in ‘Sonar Kellay Jokher Dhan’ this year.

Apart from his acting career, Dev has also made headlines for his political endeavors. He won the Ghatal election and was elected MP again this year.

The reunion of Dev and Koel has brought back memories of their blockbuster hits and has left fans eagerly awaiting their next move. Will they reunite on screen soon? Only time will tell.

