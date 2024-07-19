Koel Mallick Commences Shooting for New Family Drama ‘Sarthopor’

Koel Mallick, one of the leading ladies of Bengali cinema, has started shooting for her next venture, ‘Sarthopor,’ a family drama directed by Annapurna Basu and produced by Surinder Films. The actress took to Instagram to share a selfie with the script, seeking blessings from her fans.

‘Sarthopor’ marks a new collaboration between Koel Mallick and Surinder Films, who have previously worked together on several successful projects. Sadeep Bhattacharjee has written the film’s script and promises to be a heartwarming family drama.

Koel Mallick, daughter of legendary actor Ranjit Mallick, has not only carried forward her family’s legacy but also carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her notable works include ‘Nater Guru,’ ‘Dui Prithibi,”Hemlock Society,’ ‘Flyover,’ ‘Rawkto Rawhoshyo’ etc. She has received numerous awards and accolades for her performances, including the Best Actress award at the 2013 Filmfare Awards East.

Besides her professional success, Koel Mallick’s personal life is also a source of inspiration. Her marriage to producer Nispal Singh and their son, Kabir, is a testament to her balanced life. The actress is known for her philanthropic work and has been associated with several social causes, including education and women’s empowerment.

With ‘Sarthopor’, Koel Mallick is set to deliver another powerful performance, a fact that has her fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen. The film’s shoot has commenced, and we extend our best wishes to the entire team for this new venture.