Koel Mallick’s Durga Puja Plans Marred by Controversy, Mallik Bari Puja May Go Private

As Kolkata gears up for Durga Puja, one of the city’s iconic “Banedi Bari” (traditional household) celebrations, Mallik Bari, is set to undergo significant changes. Koel Mallick, the renowned Bengali actress and descendant of the Mallik family, has hinted that this year’s festivities might only be restricted to family members.

Mallik Bari’s Durga Puja is entering its 100th year, a milestone typically celebrated with grandeur. However, the current atmosphere is subdued due to controversy surrounding Arindam Sil, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

In an interview, Koel expressed her mixed emotions about the upcoming celebrations. “I won’t be as happy as I thought I would be… But I’ll be happy at least a little, as this 100-year milestone won’t return.” She added that relatives worldwide would attend, but the puja might be kept private, restricted to family members only.

Koel has been vocal about seeking justice for victims of harassment. “Ever since this incident happened, I’ve been praying for justice. Those involved should be severely punished.” She emphasized the need to prevent future instances of harassment.

Besides her family’s puja celebrations, Koel has been involved in other Durga Puja-related projects. She dressed up as Durga for the Star Jalsa channel’s Mahalaya program. However, the controversy has impacted her film releases.

The third installment of the Mitin series, “Ekti Khunir Sondhane Mitin,” was initially slated for release during Durga Puja. But given the public outcry surrounding Arindam Sil’s involvement, the film’s release now hangs in the balance.

The Mallik Bari celebrations will be closely watched as Kolkata prepares for its most significant festival. Will Koel’s call for justice resonate with the public, or will the controversy overshadow the festivities?