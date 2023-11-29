Elevate Your Simple Saree Charm Like Malavika Mohanan With Oxidised Accessories

Malavika Mohanan, the stunning fashion queen in South cinema, never ceases to impress with her style. Whether ethnic or western, she has the knack to pull off every look to perfection with grace. And this time, the beauty showcases how to elevate the simple saree charm by pairing it with oxidized accessories. So, let’s dive into her fashion.

Malavika Mohanan’s Saree Style In The Latest Pictures

Wow, wow, and wow! If there is someone who can pull off a simple look to perfection, then it’s only Malavika. The diva gracefully embraces her ethnicity in six yards of saree in her latest photos. The diva dons a lime green sheer saree with thin golden lace paired with a square neckline sleeveless blouse, enhancing her ethnicity.

But wait, there is more! The queen of hearts elevates her saree glam with the top-notch accessories pick. Malavika opts for oxidized long jhumkas to give a statement touch to her appearance. At the same time, the oxidized bangles complement her simplicity in this look. Her open hairstyle goes well with her appearance. Her bold black eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips give her a feminine touch and make fans swoon. The black bindi looks mesmerizing.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s saree style with oxidized accessories? Drop your views in the comments box below.