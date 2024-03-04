Ethereal Beauty! Karishma Tanna Spells Glam In Ivory Silk Organza Saree

Karishma Tanna, a well-known figure in Hindi television, is the fashionista; she has already put together other stunning looks. For the general, celebrities have always been a major source of inspiration. It makes no difference if it’s for her exercise tips, beauty secrets, or sense of style. The actress has perfected every appearance, whether a classic or a Western, and many people always look to her for different cues. She is not only an outstanding actress who always elevates the bar anytime she appears on screen, but she is also a style icon with a talent for starting new trends in the fashion world.

Today, she posted a beautiful picture series of herself wearing an ivory saree on Instagram.

Karishma Tanna’s Ivory Saree Appearance

The Scoop actress looked stunning in an ivory silk organza saree and posted a picture on Instagram. She wore a white square neckline, a sleeveless blouse, and a silk organza base finished with exquisite dori embroidery and satin details with a tasseled lace on the end piece. The outfit is from Devnaagri. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied brown shade makeup with brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver, black oxidized anklet by Aquamarine Jewellery.

