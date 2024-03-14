Ethereal Beauty: Subhashree Ganguly Steals The Spotlight In A Powder Blue Lehenga Set

Subhashree Ganguly is recognized as a prominent actress in the Bengali cinema industry. With her skill, charisma, and adaptability, she continues to attract audiences and remains a prominent figure in Bengali cinema. She radiates elegance in designer gowns and beautiful evening outfits. She isn’t hesitant to mix and match bold colors, distinctive shapes, and statement accessories, turning attention with her flawless taste and sophistication. One of the diva’s most admirable qualities is her ability to pull off any fashion statement with brilliance and elegance. Her stunning avatar in a powder blue lehenga set won people over again. Let’s have a look below.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Ethnic Lehenga Set Appearance-

The Bong beauty shared pictures of herself on Instagram in a powder blue and white lehenga set. The actress opted for a sheer powder blue V-neckline, floral embroidered full sleeves, and bust fitted with a flared pleated waistline blouse paired with a sheer powder blue colored sequin embellished floor-length skirt. The outfit is from Ajita Kolkata. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with blue shimmery eyeshadow, pink blushy cheeks, and glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver ear studs and rings. In the pictures, she opted for elegant postures with a charming attitude.

