Check out Mimi Chakraborty, who posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she appeared in a sheer black and silver saree. Take a look below.

Mimi Chakraborty, a Bengali beauty, is noted for her diverse fashion sense. She seamlessly combines classic and contemporary attire to create something distinctive. Her style screams attention, whether she is dressed in ethnic attire or stylish modern attire. She has ruled the hearts of millions with her acting abilities. Aside from being a well-known figure in town, she has a distinct style and sense of fashion. Her dress reflects grace and trendiness, distinguishing her as a style icon. In her most recent appearance, the diva shows her midriff in a sheer black and silver saree, and she looks as stunning as ever.

Mimi Chakraborty’s Black And Silver Sheer Saree Appearance-

The bong beauty looked dazzling in a black and silver sheer saree and shared a picture series of herself on Instagram. The diva donned a black and silver sequin, with a small stone work embellished leaf-designed neckline, sleeveless blouse, and paired with black sheer with sequin work all over the saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, puffed, half-tied hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kajal kohl, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver ear studs, a bracelet, and a ring. In the pictures, she showed her shiny, classy appearance in a sheer saree with killer looks.

Did you like seeing Mimi's latest saree appearance?