Everything You Want To Know About Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkumar Rao's Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao‘s horror comedy Stree was a blockbuster film of 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, they entertained the audience with a light horror comedy. And after five years, the film is coming back with a sequel. The film’s producer revealed the upcoming sequel’s release date at the Jio Studios event held in Mumbai the other day.

Stree 2 Cast

The film’s lead, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, again pair together for part two. Other casts of the film include Pankaj Tiwari, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Stree 2 Details

The sequel of Stree will come almost six years after its release. However, as per the CNBC reports, the budget of part two will be much higher than that of part 1. In addition, Shraddha Kapoor, the character of Stree, made a cameo appearance in the recent hit film Bhediya. At the same time, the film will be released on 31st August 2024 in the theatre.

Shraddha Kapoor Work

Gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor recently appeared in the hit film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She has featured in hit films like Aashiqui 2, Baaghi, Saaho, etc.

Rajkumar Rao Work

Rajkumar Rao is famous for his fantastic performance in movies like Stree, Monica, O My Darling, Badhaai Ho, etc.

