Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer movie to release on 2nd June

Taran Adarsh drops insights from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer movie, and reveals that it shall get released on 2nd June. The title of the film isn’t yet revealed.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 May,2023 07:55:06
The highly anticipated film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has become the talk of the town, generating immense excitement among fans. The engaging BTS pictures from the movie have been flooding social media platforms, captivating audiences and sparking a wave of adoration for this fresh on-screen pairing of Vicky and Sara.

Scheduled for release on June 2, 2023, the film is helmed by acclaimed director Laxman Uttekar, while renowned producer Dinesh Vijan is backing the project. The announcement of the film’s release date was shared by noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh on various social media platforms.

Taran Adarsh gives update on Twitter

Sharing the poster on his official Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh wrote, “VICKY KAUSHAL – SARA ALI KHAN: 2 JUNE RELEASE… Producer Dinesh Vijan’s #VickyKaushal – #SaraAliKhan starrer to release on 2 June 2023… Title will be announced on 16 May, #VickyKaushal’s birthday… Directed by Laxman Utekar.”

Earlier a report by Pink Villa stated, “The post-IPL period has always been a lucrative window for the release of feature films, and with Jawan getting pushed, producer Dinesh Vijan felt that it’s the best date to bring the Laxman Uttekar directorial on June 2.” It further added, “The trailer will be out soon and the makers are confident to win over the audience’s love with this family entertainer.” A close source of the film further added that the tentative title of the film is ‘Luka Chuppi 2.’ as quoted by Indian TV News.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

