Fateh: Jacqueliene Fernandez Wraps Delhi Schedule With Sonu Sood And Gang, See Photos

Jacqueliene Fernandez and Sonu Sood are currently shooting for the upcoming film Fateh. The actress announced a schedule wrap in Delhi. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Oct,2023 01:15:00
Credit: Jacqueliene Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueliene Fernandez is an active social media user who often shares personal and professional insights. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced the schedule wrap in Delhi for her upcoming film Fateh alongside Sonu Sood. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Delhi schedule wrap for #fateh thank you @sonu_sood for always inspiring us and pushing us to do our best ❤️.”

In the series of photos, Jacqueliene Fernandez poses with Sonu Sood and gang members of the film. Jacqueliene shares unseen photos from the shoot. She can be seen in candid shots with Sonu Sood, small children, the Fateh team, and others. She also has a beautiful time with adorable animals. Take a look below.

Helmed by Vaibhav Misra, the new film Fateh stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead pair. Other than that, the films also feature Vijay Raaz and Shivjyoti Rajput in key roles. Not just that, as per reports, the film’s cast also includes big names from Hollywood, including the director of photography, the research team, and action choreographers. Fateh is a thrilling and action-packed drama.

Also, Jacqueline was announced as part of the cast for the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead. She also has Crakk.

What is your reaction to these new photos? Let us know in the comments box below.

